Manchester United are still looking into the possibility of signing another midfielder. Any deal would need to be financed by player departures due the arrivals of France centre-back Raphael Varane, 28, and England winger Jadon Sancho, 21. (Manchester Evening News)

Meanwhile, United's 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira is posed to join Flamengo on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)

