Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to Sky Sports: "Yet again the right spirit, we have a very good spirit to fight and give everything. It was not always the best football but it was effective.

"First you have to win the first one and that is what we did today. You can get inspiration from this and more confidence that we can do it.

"We are still at the start of restoring Manchester United to where they belong and that is to be winning trophies. This is the first one.

"They [the players] are good and connected and they also challenge each other and it is a good dressing room and in the moment it is difficult they help each other out. It is the best a manager can get.

"I just want to win. We invest from the start with the staff. They did an incredible good job with the players. The staff and players are together. There was a hunger and desire for trophies because Man Utd stands for trophies.

"Raphael Varane, Casemiro and David de Gea know how to win trophies and you need such lads on the pitch to point the team. They have the winning attitude they have to bring it in the dressing room, in difficult situations and that is what they have done."