New head coach Javi Gracia faces a host of injury problems ahead of his first match in charge of Leeds.

Max Wober suffered a shoulder injury last weekend, while Luis Sinisterra, Pascal Struijk, Marc Roca and Archie Gray are all doubtful.

Southampton's Mohammed Salisu, who missed the win at Chelsea, is expected to return against Leeds.

Che Adams, who was also absent for that match with an unspecified injury, could remain sidelined.

Predict the Leeds line-up

Who makes the Saints starting line-up?