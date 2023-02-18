Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui to BBC MOTD: "I think that we had a good first half but that is not good enough. And after this we have to overcome the opponents with our play but don't lose and suffer a goal.

"With their only shot inside the box they score. But this is football, we have to accept this. After they scored we played with a big frustration. This is a pity for me because in these moments we have to be calm and play football. We forgot this a little bit.

"We thought a lot about the score, when you do this you are closer to losing the match. It is a pity, we've lost an important match for us. But, I repeat the same mantra. It's going to be a long race for all and we have to be ready.

"Today we are sad but tomorrow we have to start preparing for the next match.

"The only shot they had was for their goal. Don't lose the match [we have to be] able to arrive at the end with a clean sheet, it's very important for us.

"We need more calm in the last moments. We need to play football and make the pitch big. It's frustration for us but we have to overcome this and tomorrow we balance and prepare for the next match.

"I hate to lose, I am sad. But we continue, it's going to be a very long race for a lot of teams."