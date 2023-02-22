Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Running a successful football club is about getting things right both on and off the pitch, reaping the rewards of a symbiosis between the two elements.

There has been much spoken and written about how well the playing side is going, with Brentford sitting in the Premier League’s top 10 and on the current best unbeaten run in the division. Recruitment, coaching and culture within the squad are all facets which have been quite rightly praised.

This week, the club has also received positive feedback for the decision to freeze season ticket prices for next season and for introducing ways of spreading the cost.

The news comes at a time when other top-flight clubs are introducing increases. Chief executive John Varney admitted they were mindful of the effects of the cost of living crisis and assured fans that "ensuring football remains affordable and accessible is really important for us and our fans".

The decision has been welcomed by supporters and BIAS (Brentford Independent Association of Supporters), which said it was “delighted” by the news.

They also reacted positively to plans by the club to ensure that seats are filled with an “every seat counts” policy. Season ticket-holders who leave their seats empty without attending, passing it on to another fan or selling on the club’s ticket exchange for four games risk having renewal options withdrawn next year.

The club insist the fullest possible stadium with the best possible atmosphere will help build success on the pitch. That success breeds interest and attraction off the pitch, leading to more fans wanting to get to see the team.

Supporters' groups want that accessibility to remain affordable and say they now await with interest news of single matchday ticket prices.