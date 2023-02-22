Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says he is "gutted" that goalkeeper Nick Pope will miss Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United because of suspension.

The England international was sent off for handling the ball outside his penalty area in Saturday's 2-0 home loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

"It's a shame for him and I'm gutted for him because he has been pivotal," said Wilson on the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"He's such a nice guy and this is probably the biggest match of his career that he's having to miss out on. I feel for him. It's happened and you can't change it."

With Martin Dubravka cup-tied and Karl Darlow out on loan, former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius looks set to start at Wembley - but Wilson says the competition for Newcastle's goalkeeper spot has always been strong.

"We've got a good squad of goalkeepers, which is to our advantage," he added. "We've got top-class goalies, albeit they haven't played competitive matches as much as they would have liked.

"We train with them daily and these guys are top guys. Karius has played in finals before, Darlow was unbelievable for us, Dubravka has been instrumental to our success last season. Even though these guys aren't available, that's the kind of competition we've got.

"You've got Mark Gillespie who, all of a sudden, finds himself on the bench when he's probably been fifth-choice. He's such a good pro and you're happy for people to get the opportunity.

"That's why we're in football and that's why you're patient and professional every single day, because you don't know when you're going to be called upon. These guys have been professional for all of that time and the manager knows he can back these guys."

