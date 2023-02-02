Nottingham Forest v Leeds: Pick of the stats

  • Nottingham Forest have won their last two home league games against Leeds, last winning three in a row against them at the City Ground in May 1991.

  • Leeds have won just two of their last 15 league games against Nottingham Forest (D6 L7), with those wins coming consecutively in January and August 2017.

  • No player has received more through balls from a specific team-mate in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson (6 from Morgan Gibbs-White).