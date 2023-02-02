Nottingham Forest v Leeds: Pick of the stats
Nottingham Forest have won their last two home league games against Leeds, last winning three in a row against them at the City Ground in May 1991.
Leeds have won just two of their last 15 league games against Nottingham Forest (D6 L7), with those wins coming consecutively in January and August 2017.
No player has received more through balls from a specific team-mate in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson (6 from Morgan Gibbs-White).