Wolves issue fitness updates

Wolves have offered a fitness update on Pedro Neto, Boubacar Traore, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic.

The four players are yet to feature under Julen Lopetegui after picking up injuries at various stages of the season.

The club said: “Sasa and Chiquinho require more time given their injuries, however, we have no concerns that they’ll fully recover and return to playing football at the same level as before.

"Chiquinho is further along in the rehabilitation process and is likely to return to the grass earlier than Sasa.

"Bouba was recently operated on and has started his rehabilitation, while Neto will soon begin training fully with the team and we hope he will be back playing soon."