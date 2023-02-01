Hearts 0-3 Rangers: What did the manager say?

Rangers boss Michael Beale: "It was a really, really strong performance, first half in particular.

"Second half in the first 15 minutes we had big chances to score more and Zander Clark made some big saves. Overall I'm delighted.

"Defensively, the amount of re-gains we had from our pressing, to steal the ball back and break, was fantastic. It started with the forwards and the rest of the team backed them up really well.

"We can't drop from that standard now. We should have scored more and have started to keep clean sheets regularly, which is the sign of a good team."