West Ham are in the Premier League's bottom three and a point from safety after losing 2-0 at Tottenham on Sunday. That result came after Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton all won their respective matches on Saturday.

The statistics show that David Moyes' side creating chances - but not taking them.

Analysing the Hammers on Sunday's Match of the Day 2, former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock said: "The frustration for West Ham fans is why bring Danny Ings in and not start him, if that's what he was brought in to do?

"[Gianluca] Scamacca has had injuries but hasn't performed that well when called upon.

"If you're wasteful in front of goal in the Premier League, you will get punished and West Ham are suffering."

