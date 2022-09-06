Craig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

What a difference a week makes.

After the 9-0 humiliation at Anfield against a good Liverpool side and Scott Parker's dismissal, we kept a clean sheet against Wolves.

Then this weekend, this side showed they are good enough by beating Nottingham Forest 3-2 from two goals down.

After what Parker said, Gary O'Neil has got the best out of this squad of players. He's instilled confidence when it was rock bottom, got back the belief in the squad and got them playing the way - especially in that second half at Forest - like Eddie Howe used to. A way that worked so well for us.

O'Neil has never got the top job in football. Keep this going and, surely, even the most pessimistic of Cherries fans will agree he deserves a chance.