In Arthur Melo, Liverpool have not signed someone who will radically improve the team, according to European football expert Raphael Honigstein.

Jurgen Klopp has dipped into the European market to strengthen his midfield depth after Jordan Henderson picked up an injury against Newcastle on Wednesday.

However, Honigstein sees the fact they have only brought Arthur in on a season-long loan as proof Klopp does not see him as long-term fixture at Anfield.

"Liverpool are not willing to go into the market unnecessarily," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast. "Their thinking had to change after the injuries to Henderson and Naby Keita.

"They don't think Arthur will improve the team, but he can do a job in the short term. Then, they will go for the next 25 or 26-year-old midfielder to take them forward."

Italian football journalist James Horncastle agreed, suggesting there were a number of questions around Arthur after an undistinguished spell at Juventus.

"He wants to play regular football and get into the Brazil World Cup squad," Horncastle said. "But it's been disappointing. He was supposed to be the poster boy of a transition at Juventus into something new but it has not worked out.

"Juve fans are in two minds because they have seen players such as Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur leave for the Premier League and do well, and they wonder what will happen with Arthur."

Listen to full analysis on BBC Sounds here