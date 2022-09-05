Billy Gilmour enjoyed his first taste of action in a Brighton shirt and cannot wait to get more opportunities to impress boss Graham Potter.

Signed on deadline day from Chelsea, Gilmour came on in stoppage time as Albion processed to a 5-2 victory over Leicester City at Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Scotland international was thrilled to make his debut, however brief, and told BBC Radio Sussex he is already starting to settle on the south coast.

"The first night I stayed here, I finally got my head down about 12am after sorting everything out and all I could hear was seagulls so I knew I was in Brighton," he said.

"The whole squad has been brilliant and supportive to help me know where to stay. It's nice to see familiar faces in Tariq [Lamptey] and Levi [Colwill] from Chelsea. It helps you settle in quicker.

"I've enjoyed my first two days of training and now I want to keep pushing and get more game time. It can't be any better."