Everton boss Frank Lampard says Anthony Gordon would see "a different side" to him if he refused to play in a fixture in a bid to force through a move to Chelsea.

Gordon has been the subject of interest from the Blues, who may yet make another offer for him before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The likes of Wesley Fofana at Leicester and Willy Boly at Wolves have not featured in recent matches after being linked with moves.

Lampard said: "Anthony wouldn't, shouldn't, couldn't do that with me. If he did try and sit out a game he'd see a different side to me.

"No doubt about that and I think he knows that. I'm not playing the hard one, it's just that it would be so alien from what I'd expect from him. I just know that's not him.

"At the same time he's not a robot and all this attention is difficult. I understand that, I was that ambitious young player.

"That's the beauty of Anthony. Hard-working. He wants to be better. He wants to do what he did (on Saturday), which is score goals, run for this team, and that's why he's a delight to work with. So there was never any idea that Anthony would act that way."

Gordon will be in Everton's squad for Tuesday's trip to Leeds, as will new signing Neal Maupay.

Mason Holgate will miss several weeks with a knee injury sustained in Saturday's draw at Brentford, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure remain out.

“Mason opened up his knee and felt some pain so we're going to scan it in the next day or so," said Lampard.

"The feeling is it'll be weeks, as a maximum, we hope."