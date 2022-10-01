Southampton 1-2 Everton: What Hasenhuttl said

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to BBC Match of the Day: “In the first half both teams did not play well but we started the second half quite well, we had some big moments, then we scored the goal but you cannot concede the equaliser in the next situation immediately. That gives the opponent a push.

“We had the chance to score the second goal but we didn’t and then on the counter attack we concede. Even then you could see that this young team tries to push back, to fight and to create and we had big moments, but the ball didn’t find the back of the net and then you lose such a game and the Premier League is tough.

“We never stopped playing or trying and we had some good ideas to create things, the effort was there – but the effort alone is not enough, you need to have the quality to score in the right moments otherwise it’s always tough to win a game."