Analysis: Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford

M﻿antej Mann, BBC Sport

A﻿s the form books predicted, goals were going to be at a premium in the first top-flight meeting between the two sides.

Bournemouth produced one shot on target in 90 minutes as clear chances were few and far between.

O﻿nly West Ham have scored fewer Premier League goals at home this season and the Cherries will need to find a cutting edge if their return to the top-flight is going to be a success.

B﻿ut they're unbeaten in four because of solid defensive foundations and looked resolute against a Brentford attack, which included Ivan Toney, fresh from his England call-up.

They may not be scoring lots of goals but they are proving tough to beat.