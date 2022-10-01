Analysis: Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford
Mantej Mann, BBC Sport
As the form books predicted, goals were going to be at a premium in the first top-flight meeting between the two sides.
Bournemouth produced one shot on target in 90 minutes as clear chances were few and far between.
Only West Ham have scored fewer Premier League goals at home this season and the Cherries will need to find a cutting edge if their return to the top-flight is going to be a success.
But they're unbeaten in four because of solid defensive foundations and looked resolute against a Brentford attack, which included Ivan Toney, fresh from his England call-up.
They may not be scoring lots of goals but they are proving tough to beat.