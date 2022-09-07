G﻿reg Taylor has played in numerous Old Firm derbies, cup finals and European games in three years at Celtic - but nothing could prepare him for the wall of noise on his first experience of Champions League football at Parkhead on Tuesday.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable – the best, the loudest I’ve ever seen," said the left-back.

"I’d been told about it but to sample it was just so unique. That noise when the Champions League music came on was like nothing I’ve ever heard before."

T﻿aylor rued the "small details" that cost Celtic dear in the 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

“They were super clinical in the second half and that was decisive," he added.

“For an hour we gave a good account of ourselves, but now we need to work on doing it for 90 minutes.

“This is the stage this club belongs on and we want to deliver. A full Celtic Park on Champions League night is what dreams are made of. We just hope next time we can put on a better performance and better result."