Taylor hails 'best atmosphere' as he rues 'small details' in defeat
Greg Taylor has played in numerous Old Firm derbies, cup finals and European games in three years at Celtic - but nothing could prepare him for the wall of noise on his first experience of Champions League football at Parkhead on Tuesday.
“The atmosphere was unbelievable – the best, the loudest I’ve ever seen," said the left-back.
"I’d been told about it but to sample it was just so unique. That noise when the Champions League music came on was like nothing I’ve ever heard before."
Taylor rued the "small details" that cost Celtic dear in the 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid.
“They were super clinical in the second half and that was decisive," he added.
“For an hour we gave a good account of ourselves, but now we need to work on doing it for 90 minutes.
“This is the stage this club belongs on and we want to deliver. A full Celtic Park on Champions League night is what dreams are made of. We just hope next time we can put on a better performance and better result."