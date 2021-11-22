The Match of the Day 2 team have been unpicking all of the ways Manchester City can play their way around moments.

Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas said City's win over Everton on Sunday was "like a buffet" of "how many options they have to score against you".

Wolves and England defender Conor Coady also analysed City's variety of approach play and told the programme: "For us it's complicated, but it's really simple for them. It's just repetition.

"We can talk about the width, the number 10s, the false nine, the interchanges - but it's simple for them and the decision-making is incredible."

City forward Cole Palmer, 19, made his first Premier League start in Sunday's win and Coady added: "At a club like City - when they've bought the players they have, world-class players - you see someone come through the academy and play like he has, it's brilliant. He was fantastic."

