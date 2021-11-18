Norwich v Southampton: What does the form show?

Norwich are winless in their past 10 Premier League home games (drawn one, lost nine), netting just three goals in this run. It’s the Canaries' longest-ever run without a top-flight victory at Carrow Road.

Southampton have won three of their past four Premier League games (drawn one), as many as they had in their previous 18 in the competition (drawn five, lost 10). Saints are looking to secure three consecutive league wins for the first time since November 2020, a run which briefly took them to the top of the table.