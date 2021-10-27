Confirmed team news: Leicester v Brighton

Defender Caglar Soyuncu is the only player to remain from the Leicester side that beat Brentford on Sunday, with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers making 10 changes for the Carabao Cup.

Patson Daka, who scored four in the Europa League last week, starts up top for the hosts.

Leicester XI: Ward, Daley-Campbell, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Choudhury, Barnes, Lookman, Daka.

Brighton make eight changes following their defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League, with only Joel Veltman, Dan Burn and Pascal Gross keeping their places.

Brighton XI: Steele, Veltman, Duffy, Webster, Roberts, Burn, Mac Allister, Gross, Locadia, Connolly, Sarmiento.