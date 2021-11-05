Tav and Murray, from Brighton indie band FUR, are this week's challengers to BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson and they've predicted the results of this weekend's Premier League matches.

Bassist Tav is a Southampton fan - his godfather Hughie Fisher was in the Saints team that won the 1976 FA Cup.

"That was before my time, but I used to go home and away and I was a season ticket holder in the Northam Stand back in the day," Tav told BBC Sport.

Southampton have not won any silverware since that 1970s FA Cup triumph, but Tav has still had plenty of memorable moments watching them.

"My favourite memory ever is probably beating Portsmouth in their own back yard in the Carabao Cup a couple of years ago," he added.

"We were actually on tour at the time, and I had a couple of people in the crowd shouting me the score. That was probably one of my favourite gigs as well!

"Apart from that, I might not have seen any trophies yet but I have seen some great games, especially at the time we had Sadio Mane, Graziano Pelle and Virgil van Dijk in the team. We were beating everyone back then and you can see why."

Read more of what Tav and Murray have to say, and see this week's full Lawro's predictions