Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, speaking about Joachim Andersen's challenge on Chris Wood going unpunished as the Clarets striker looked to break through on goal: "It's bizarre. We know football is trying to get back to what we want, less soft fouls, but that's a farce for me.

"It's two hands round the centre forward as he's through on goal, that has to be dealt with, and it wasn't.

"The other one was James Tarkowski getting booked for trying to stop trouble, which I've never seen before.

"He's actually trying to stop Wilfried Zaha getting into trouble and somehow Tarky gets booked."