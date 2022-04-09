Everton 1-0 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

It will be "difficult" for Manchester United to qualify for next season's Champions League, interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted after Saturday's defeat at Everton.

The 1-0 loss at Goodison left the Red Devils three points off the top four and having played more games than both fourth-placed Arsenal and fifth-placed Tottenham.

"It's difficult - if we don't win our own games it doesn't make sense to hope for good results from the other teams," Rangnick told BBC Sport.

The German also said United should not use the ongoing search for a permanent manager as an excuse for their below-par performance.

"I don't think this should be an excuse. We are Manchester United. We have lots of international players. There shouldn't be an alibi," Rangnick said to BT Sport.

"There will be a new manager next season. If this is announced now or in 10 days it shouldn't have an impact."