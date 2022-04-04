Jurgen Klopp says Lisbon will always hold a special place in his heart - because that is where he first made the decision to join Liverpool while on holiday with his family in 2015.

As the Reds prepare to face Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, Klopp said being back in the Portuguese capital will bring back fond memories.

He said: "We were completely in a holiday mood but there were some rumours around, which we didn’t really follow but with two sons they pick up pretty much everything.

"So, I knew from them that a couple of things could happen, and then we were sitting there and the phone rang. I didn’t take a lot of calls in this time, because with my family there why should I talk to anyone else?

"But it was my agent - who is my friend as well. When he said, 'Liverpool are calling' the boys were staring at me and I mouthed, ‘it’s Liverpool’. In that moment, the decision was made.

"It just felt right from the first second. It was life-changing, definitely."