Phil McNulty, BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Brentford looked like they were dropping into serious trouble just a short while ago as the momentum built up in the early weeks of the season looked to have been lost.

The arrival of Christian Eriksen has reignited the Bees' season and their remarkable 4-1 win at Chelsea surely means they are able to contemplate staying up and another season in the Premier League.

Eriksen’s stature is the centrepiece of Brentford’s improvement amid three league wins out of four - and he has started all three - but this was a performance that was the best of Thomas Frank’s side. A superb team display.

The Bees were positive from the first whistle, with striker Ivan Toney having three good chances in the opening phase. He did not take any of them but, fortunately, Brentford’s performance was so good and their later finishing so clinical, that in the end they did not prove expensive.

Brentford’s celebrations at the final whistle were exuberant and well-deserved. This could be the result that gives them the belief they will now survive, perhaps with something to spare.

That would be a super achievement for Frank and his players.