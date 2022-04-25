Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

Many questioned the wisdom of sacking Sean Dyche, yet the controversial decision is looking like it could prove to be the right one for the Clarets.

Burnley were buoyant after the win against Wolves, Turf Moor bouncing at the final whistle and the mood clearly showing the sense of belief has returned.

The players were roared off the pitch as the fans sang: "We are staying up!"

Maintaining their place in the Premier League appeared unlikely just a few weeks ago, but seven points from the past three games has put them back in the fight for survival.

Interim manager Mike Jackson has managed to retain the togetherness which was built under Dyche, but also been able to reassure the players they are good enough to stay in the top flight.

While Burnley are on an upward trajectory, Wolves are in danger of seeing their season peter out.

Bruno Lage's frustrations were clear after his side's sixth defeat in nine Premier League matches. The problem continues to be scoring goals.

The lack of creativity needs to be addressed in the final five games if Wolves are going to nick a European spot which, after a fine first half to the season, they looked well on course to book.