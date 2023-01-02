Man Utd v Bournemouth: Head-to-head stats
Manchester United have won seven of their 10 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1 L2), with both defeats against them coming at Vitality Stadium.
Bournemouth have lost eight of their nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in March 2017.
Bournemouth have never won away from home in the league against either of the Manchester clubs (D2 L12). Only four teams have ever played more times away from home against United and City without winning in the Football League: Hull (24), Walsall (16), Gainsborough Trinity (15) and Chesterfield (15).
Only six teams have ever won away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League as a newly promoted side but one of those – Norwich City in December 2015 – had current Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil in their starting XI that day. He could become the third person to win away from home at Old Trafford as a player and manager in the Premier League, along with Steve Clarke (Chelsea as a player, West Brom as manager) and Mark Hughes (Chelsea player, Blackburn manager).