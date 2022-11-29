G﻿ary O'Neil says he wants to prove he is ready after being made Bournemouth boss on a permanent basis.

I﻿n his first interview since the news was confirmed in the role, he said: "Of course I’m really pleased.

"The interim spell was good and I enjoyed it, but to now be in charge full time is a real privilege. I’m looking forward to trying to take the club forwards.

"I’ve learnt a lot and I’ve been working hard for a long time, probably the best part of a decade to get myself ready for management and I’m looking forward to proving to everyone that I’m ready.

"Now the plan is to lay down some real foundations on how things need to look, what’s expected and how we play."

W﻿hen asked if he had a message for Cherries fans, O'Neil added: "I'm really grateful. As well as the players they bought into what we were trying to do and they stuck with the lads. It’s really important for me that they are with the boys and stick with you.

"They did in tough moments as well as good ones. I appreciate their support and the support we get at home is going to be huge in the next few months."