Your World Cup scouting report

Your views banner

We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Graham Potter to snap up for Chelsea.

Here are some of your ideas:

Oliver: Mohammed Kudus for Ghana really impressed me. Great with both feet, composed, strong, and with an eye for goal. Reminds me a little of Essien. Chelsea really need a bit of that in midfield right now.

Sanjo: Enzo Fernandez. He's a big step in the right direction to solving our midfield problems.

John: I thought either of the Moroccan central midfielders Amrabat and Ounahi were incredible and would make great replacements for Kante. I think Kolo Muani or Thuram, under the right guidance, could become great powerful strikers. They reminded me of Drogba. Gvardiol would make a great replacement for Thiago Silva when he leaves.

Andy: Although he wasn't a starter for France, Kolo Muani would be a great signing for Chelsea - just what we need to add some impetus and energy to our side.