Your World Cup scouting report

We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Graham Potter to snap up for Chelsea.

Here are some of your ideas:

Oliver: Mohammed Kudus for Ghana really impressed me. Great with both feet, composed, strong, and with an eye for goal. Reminds me a little of Essien. Chelsea really need a bit of that in midfield right now.

Sanjo: Enzo Fernandez. He's a big step in the right direction to solving our midfield problems.

John: I thought either of the Moroccan central midfielders Amrabat and Ounahi were incredible and would make great replacements for Kante. I think Kolo Muani or Thuram, under the right guidance, could become great powerful strikers. They reminded me of Drogba. Gvardiol would make a great replacement for Thiago Silva when he leaves.

Andy: Although he wasn't a starter for France, Kolo Muani would be a great signing for Chelsea - just what we need to add some impetus and energy to our side.