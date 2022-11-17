C﻿onor Coady has praised manager Frank Lampard for his relationship with the players at Everton as the Blues defender gears up for the World Cup.

C﻿oady met the media at England's training camp before the opening game against Iran on Monday and admitted he appreciated Lampard comparing him favourably to former Chelsea skipper John Terry.

"﻿It's a moment when you hear things like that and it fills you with pride," he said. "I play under a fantastic manager at Everton. He's good with the staff and players and he's absolutely brilliant."

T﻿he 29-year-old also praised club colleague Jordan Pickford, saying he fully expected him to perform as England's number one.

"﻿He's been outstanding and people see him as a shot stopper but even more than that, he's a great person," Coady said. "He's so good to have around.

"I've been lucky enough to play in front of him for England before but now this season I've had the chance to experience his quality and character every day.

"﻿He's a great friend of mine."