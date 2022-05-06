Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before his side host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

The Blues will be without midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, the latter withdrawn at half-time against Everton.

On Chelsea's recent form and whether they should be further clear in third place, Tuchel said he would prefer for his team to "not be in the assessment" of the competition for the top four.

He added that Chelsea "need another reaction" following the defeat at Everton last weekend.

Despite questions over his future, Tuchel insisted that Romelu Lukaku will be a "very important part of the squad next season".

However, he did say that "there is not one thing we can provide" to help the striker improve his form.

Tuchel again lamented the impending departure of Antonio Rudiger, describing the defender as "a huge part of the team and a leader".

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences