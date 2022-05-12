Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United's first team may seem a million miles away from lifting trophies right now, but the Under-18s gave the club's supporters some happiness and hope with a record 11th FA Youth Cup win.

The youngsters beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the final, with captain Rhys Bennett heading home the first and Spaniard Alejandro Garnacho netting twice in the second half - including one from the penalty spot after Forest had equalised.

There was a crowd of 67,492 at Old Trafford to see it, and the head of United's academy Nick Cox feels that bodes well for the club's long-term future.

"This football club is built on success, and youth, and I genuinely feel the fans turned up to show those embers still burn bright," he said.

"It doesn't matter in the short term what goes off, in the long term those things don't leave this football club," Cox added.