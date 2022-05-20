Marsch on Bamford, team news and relegation battle

Marsch said striker Patrick Bamford (foot) may return from injury to make "some minutes", adding: "In training, he's looked quite good. He feels very different to how he did six weeks ago."

Right-back Luke Ayling (knee) has had surgery and will be out for at least two months.

Forward Tyler Roberts returned to training on Friday but will not feature at Brentford. Centre-back Robin Koch should be available after suffering a knock last week.

On Thursday's results - Everton's win that secured safety and Burnley's draw - Marsch said: "It would have been a lot easier if we were locked into the league already. But the fact that we have to out-point Burnley makes it very clear for us. A win gives us the best opportunity."

He admitted there will be an eye of what's going on at Turf Moor on Sunday, where Burnley host Newcastle: "It's a moment where we have to be our best and play our best, but also know what's going on in the other match."

Marsch congratulated Everton on their survival, and said of Sunday's shootout with the Clarets: "We're excited for this challenge. We know we have to be at our best. I never came here thinking it was easy or a given that we would stay in the league."