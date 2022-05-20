Marsch on Bamford, team news and relegation battle

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Head coach Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before Leeds United's all-or-nothing final game of the season at Brentford on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Marsch said striker Patrick Bamford (foot) may return from injury to make "some minutes", adding: "In training, he's looked quite good. He feels very different to how he did six weeks ago."

  • Right-back Luke Ayling (knee) has had surgery and will be out for at least two months.

  • Forward Tyler Roberts returned to training on Friday but will not feature at Brentford. Centre-back Robin Koch should be available after suffering a knock last week.

  • On Thursday's results - Everton's win that secured safety and Burnley's draw - Marsch said: "It would have been a lot easier if we were locked into the league already. But the fact that we have to out-point Burnley makes it very clear for us. A win gives us the best opportunity."

  • He admitted there will be an eye of what's going on at Turf Moor on Sunday, where Burnley host Newcastle: "It's a moment where we have to be our best and play our best, but also know what's going on in the other match."

  • Marsch congratulated Everton on their survival, and said of Sunday's shootout with the Clarets: "We're excited for this challenge. We know we have to be at our best. I never came here thinking it was easy or a given that we would stay in the league."

  • On what will happen after Sunday, and what the ownership are saying to him, Marsh told BBC Radio Leeds: "We've not had any communication other than to say they've done some behind-the-scenes planning so we're in good shape in any direction we're going - secure and able to move forward."

