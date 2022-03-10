Odegaard looking to lead Arsenal's youngsters

Martin Odegaard doesn't believe he needs to wear the captain's armband to be a leader on the pitch for Arsenal.

Odegaard is still just 23, but after signing for Real Madrid from Stromgodset when he was 16, he believes his experiences can help the Gunners' current crop of young players.

The Norway captain said: "I went to Real Madrid when I was 16, I played in Norway at 15 and I've been to some different clubs on loan and I feel like I've been through a lot.

"That helped me to grow up and to feel more confident - and to use that in a good way now.

"Of course, it's a bit more responsibility with being captain for your country, but I don't feel like I've changed after that. I think I'm the same person.

"I would do the same things if I wasn't the captain there and I would always try to help the team, so to me that's not the most important thing."

When asked if his experiences can help the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, Odegaard said: "They don't need a lot of help, but of course I can give them some advice and tips about how I made sure to keep focused on football, have good people in my life.

"I think they've been through a lot already - but we can talk about different experiences. I can help with that."