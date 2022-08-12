Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Sunday's game against former club Chelsea will be a good way to mark their progress.

Spurs ended last season brightly to qualify for the Champions League - and they have strengthened this summer.

"When I arrived in Tottenham, I say we want to try to write a good story for this club," the Italian said.

"I know very well it will be more difficult than other clubs for many reasons but I think we have started to go in the right path.

"For sure on Sunday it will be a difficult game but we want to play this game, I want to play this game and my players want to play this game.

"This game will be important to make the right evaluation about our improvement.

"I think this game will be very important to us whether we win, lose or draw and then we have to be good to make the right evaluation."