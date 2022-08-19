Hibs team news for visit of Rangers

Hibs manager Lee Johnson must decide whether or not to play Marijan Cabraja following the death of the Croatian left-back's father this week.

Striker Elias Melkersen is rated "50/50" after suffering a knock against Livingston last week, while midfielder Josh Campbell and defender Rocky Bushiri are both set to return after missing the defeat to the Lions with minor injuries.

Lewis Stevenson, Demetri Mitchell (both hamstring), Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady (all knee) remain sidelined.