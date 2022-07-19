Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford hopes he can build a "legacy" at the club as he prepares for his sixth season at Goodison Park.

The 28-year-old was instrumental in helping the club survive in the Premier League last season and believes his growing experience means he is "definitely getting better".

"I think there has always been a good legacy of keepers here at the club, going back to the Neville Southall days and Tim Howard had a good career here too," Pickford told the club's YouTube channel.

"For me it would be really good to have a legacy here. Hopefully this is the start of something. I have been here five years now. Last season I think I played my part in keeping us up, not just me but the whole team. For me, building a legacy here, having the fans buzzing off you and having the fans with my flag on the Gwladys Street is an amazing feeling.

"So yes, building a legacy is something I would be passionate about."