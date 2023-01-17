With Everton 19th in the Premier League at the halfway point and the club's directors told to stay away from Goodison Park due to a real and credible threat to their safety, why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty outlines the issues on The Football News Show and tells Ben Croucher that the atmosphere at Everton is as toxic and dysfunctional as he's known.

Meanwhile, former Everton defender Alan Stubbs tells The Football News Show the Toffees will be relegated unless changes are made and says the fans' relationship with Frank Lampard has turned in recent weeks.

