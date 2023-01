Celtic returned to winning ways against Kilmarnock on Saturday and such a performance has earned two players a spot in the Sportscene presenter's team of the week.

Cameron Carter-Vickers was a colossus in defence, again, and he's steadying the ship at the back for Jonners'.

To his right, is Reo Hatate. The thinking behind this one? "I'm putting Hatate back into his recent right-back position to fit things around this week," said the boss.