Graham Potter's job is under pressure at Chelsea despite them beating Bournemouth on their return to Premier League action, believes former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Having failed to score in three consecutive matches before the World Cup break, the Blues enjoyed a comfortable win at Stamford Bridge via goals for Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

"It was a massive win for Chelsea. It was must-win," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But even for me, I just don’t find Chelsea a great watch. When I look at what Graham Potter is doing there, I see what he is trying to build, but he had such a better team dynamic at Brighton than what I am seeing at Chelsea.

"I still don’t see a real togetherness. At times, they are just so individually based in how they are approaching the game. They leave themselves so vulnerable against better opposition.

"I think Graham Potter is under pressure. They [owners] are not here to build a football club because this isn’t their first business. They are about winning and making money.

"They are going to want instant success and I cannot see them giving him two or three years to win something for them to be happy."

