P﻿ep Guardiola: "Of course we had qualified but we finished well. For the money and the prestige it is good for the club. It was a good night for us."

O﻿n Julian Alvarez who scored one goal and made the other two: "There is no one player in the locker room who is not happy for him. He is a special guy. He was patient and found the space and got the rewards he deserved."

On teenage goalscorer Rico Lewis: "We don't give presents because he is a Man City fan or from the academy - you have to earn it. But we've seen him since day one of pre-season. This guy has something special.

"Defensively he is aggressive and with the ball he is so good. Of course he can improve but the academy here is working amazingly.

"﻿He is 17 years old but he is so clever, so intelligent. You say something and he understands everything. I'm happy for him."

D﻿id you know? Lewis became the fifth Englishman to start a UEFA Champions League match before turning 18 after Jack Wilshere, Josh McEachran, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham. Aged 17 years and 346 days, he is now the youngest player in Champions League history to score on his first start in the competition, breaking the record previously held by Karim Benzema.