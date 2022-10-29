M﻿atthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Chelsea were unbeaten in their first nine games under Graham Potter, but a first-half defensive horror show set the tone for a nightmare afternoon for the former Brighton manager at Amex Stadium.

Thiago Silva swung from villain to hero and back again in the opening five minutes, producing two goal-line clearances - one after a misplaced pass - before giving the ball away cheaply again in the build-up to Leandro Trossard's fifth-minute opener.

Like Brighton’s first, the home side’s second and third goals were entirely self-inflicted. Ruben Loftus-Cheek stuck out a knee to deflect Solly March’s corner past Kepa Arrizabalaga before Trevoh Chalobah slid Pervis Estupinan’s low cross into his own net.

Chelsea did have opportunities of their own before the break, but Havertz’s header early in the second half failed to spark a Blues revival.

Pascal Gross' close-range effort in second-half stoppage time was no less than the home side deserved after a dominant display.