Robinson on NI links

On potential links to the now vacant Northern Ireland job, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson told BBC Scotland: “Absolutely none whatsoever [contact]. I'm focused on St Mirren, there’s been no contact whatsoever.

"I have to just concentrate on where I am.

"It’s a job we’re enjoying and everyone is doing it to the best of their ability. So listen we can’t speculate on what might happen or what might not happen

“I’m the St Mirren manager and very, very to be the St Mirren manager.”