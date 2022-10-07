Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury.

Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina have returned to training.

Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park, with rotation expected following Thursday's win at Omonia Nicosia.

Raphael Varane could feature but Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Donny van de Beek remain out.

