Mwepu says farewell to Brighton
Enock Mwepu says he has "lived his dream" by playing in the Premier League for Brighton.
The 24-year-old posted an emotional message on social message to confirm he has been forced to retire from football because of a hereditary heart condition.
"Some dreams, however, come to an end," he said. "It is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received."
The Zambia international scored three goals in 27 appearances for Brighton and stated that he plans to remain within football.
"This is not the end of my involvement with football," he said. "I plan to stay involved in some capacity."
