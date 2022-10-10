E﻿nock Mwepu says he has "lived his dream" by playing in the Premier League for Brighton.

T﻿he 24-year-old posted an emotional message on social message to confirm he has been forced to retire from football because of a hereditary heart condition.

"﻿Some dreams, however, come to an end," he said. "It is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received."

T﻿he Zambia international scored three goals in 27 appearances for Brighton and stated that he plans to remain within football.

"﻿This is not the end of my involvement with football," he said. "I plan to stay involved in some capacity."