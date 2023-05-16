'Fabulous' Van Veen on course for 30

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Another week, another Kevin van Veen masterclass! He's up to 26 goals for the season now, and with three games to go I have no doubt he will smash the 30 target.

We have had some fabulous strikers over the years and Van Veen is no exception. The energy he has brought to Fir Park is glorious. He clearly loves the adulation of the Fir Park crowd, but if he leaves in the summer we can't complain.

He received a lot of backlash from sections of our support when results weren’t going in our favour, and with a baby on the way it would make sense if he left if the money was good and the location was suitable for his family.

Regardless of what club Van Veen is at in August, the impact he’s had on this club will never be forgotten. An extremely talented player with a heart of gold and most importantly, a man that completely understands the Motherwell ethos.

If we are nearing the end, it’s been a pleasure to watch and hopefully 18 years from now Van Veen junior will lace up their boots for Motherwell.