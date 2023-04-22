Dundee United 2-0 Livingston: What the manager said

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin told Sportsound: "I'm very pleased. It's the first time in a long time that we've had three wins back-to-back in the league.

"Sometimes managers get plaudits for tactics or different parts of the game. There was nothing to do with me out there in terms of tactics or systems. It was all down to the players and the characteristics they showed.

"A really gritty, determined, fully-committed performance. They were defending the box as if their lives' depended on it. All of the characteristics that as a manager, you want from your team.

"As a supporter as well, you want a team full of passion and desire that shows 100% effort. The players left absolutely nothing out there.

"Jamie McGrath scored a brilliant goal - something I've been criticising him for a lot. He needs to score more from open play. Today, he fully deserved that.

"The most pleasing thing for me was the willingness to keep the clean sheet. You've got to go back to the beginning of January for our last clean sheet. I'm over the moon for them."