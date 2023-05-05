Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Tuesday's defeat at Arsenal made it 'six of the worst' for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who has lost all of his games since being appointed caretaker manager.

The players have to take some responsibility but nothing has gone right for Lampard. He felt his side were better in the second half at Emirates Stadium, but the game was over by then - and now Chelsea just want the season to end.

Things won't get any easier for them against Bournemouth, who are a well-organised team containing several individuals who have really enhanced their reputation over the past few months.

For example, Dominic Solanke got 29 goals in the Championship last season and now he has shown he has got all the attributes he needs to thrive in the Premier League too. He always had decent pace but he leads the line so well now, holding the ball up and linking up with others - he has been first class.

So, I don't think Lampard will get his first win, but I can see him picking up a point. That prediction is based more on the level and experience of the players Chelsea have got, rather than their recent performances. They surely cannot lose seven in a row... or can they?

Gower's prediction: Bournemouth have to be favourites here. What a job Gary O'Neil has done. 2-1

Find out what Sutton and Gower predicted for the rest of the weekend's games and cast your vote