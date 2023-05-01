Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Juventus are interested in 30-year-old Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, who is set to leave Selhurst Park. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Blues remain confident midfielder Mason Mount will turn down approaches from the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich and sign a new deal with the club. (Football Insider), external

Chelsea are being linked with a move for Bayern's 31-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane, who joined the German side from Liverpool last summer. (Football London), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea are among a number of Premier League sides keeping a close eye on Stevenage's 16-year-old centre-forward Makise Evans. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's gossip column