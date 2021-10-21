Manchester United v Liverpool: Last time out

Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Jurgen Klopp celebrated his first win at Old Trafford as Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in May.

United struck first through Bruno Fernandes' deflected opener in a thrilling game, before Liverpool hit back through Diogo Jota.

Roberto Firmino scored either side of half-time to make it 3-1 and, after Marcus Rashford pulled one back for United, Mohamed Salah wrapped up the points with a late breakaway.

The victory over second-placed United boosted Liverpool's chances of a Champions League place with three games remaining.